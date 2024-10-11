Probe theft at temple, recover crown gifted by PM Modi: Indian mission to Dhaka

NEW DELHI: The Indian high commission in Dhaka on Friday expressed deep concern at the theft of a crown gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in 2021 and asked the Bangladeshi authorities to recover the crown. The Indian high commission in Dhaka said it had seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 (CCTV screengrab)

“We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators,” the high commission said in a statement on X, citing news reports on the theft of the crown.

An unidentified man wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans was spotted on footage from at least two CCTV cameras installed on the premises. According to the 55-second video clip, the man is seen walking into the temple, stealing the crown and tucking it under his T-shirt before walking out.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, the theft took place on October 10 afternoon after the priest Dilip Banerjee told reporters that he locked the temple and went home at 2pm.

PM Modi gifted the crown during his two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27, 2021 when he performed puja at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali Shaktipeeth in Satkhira, a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali and one of 51 shaktipeeths of the Puranic tradition.

PM Modi also placed a handmade “mukut” or crown of silver with gold plating, which was crafted by a local artisan in three weeks, on the idol.

During his visit, PM Modi also announced a grant for building a community hall-cum-cyclone shelter at the temple complex. This structure will be used during the temple’s annual Kali puja and mela and also serve as a storm shelter and community facility.