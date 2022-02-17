Punjab polls: Covid dampens election-related activity in Canada

Given Covid-19 restrictions, the level of engagement within the Punjabi community in Canada with the Assembly elections in their home state has been weaker than in 2017, but volunteers are still enthusiastically trying to generate support for their parties among their families, friends and acquaintances who are eligible to vote in the polls.

Initially, the Omicron wave also dampened spirits and support was given only through virtual gatherings and social media groups. But the Covid wave dissipates, the first physical meeting was organised on Sunday by the Aam Aadmi Party’s supporters at a banquet hall in Brampton, in the Greater Toronto Area.

Among the organisers was Sudeep Singla, who is originally from Hoshiarpur. Singla said over 200 persons attended the event despite temperatures being 20 degrees below freezing and Covid-19 guidelines curtailing capacity at the venue.

“This was a support event, a show of strength,” he said, adding the GTA chapter of the AAP was the largest outside India. Three candidates of the party addressed the volunteers virtually.

In 2017, a large contingent of AAP faithful from Canada had actually travelled to India for the campaign but travel restrictions this year have meant their participation has been mainly online, including video calls with volunteers. “Our social media campaign was unaffected,” Singla said, though, again unlike 2017, there were no phone-banking activities.

That the connection to the elections this year has been leaner than five years earlier was also the experience of Congress Party supporters. “Unlike last time, there is very little,” Amarpreet Aulakh, president of the Canada chapter of the Overseas Congress, said.

However, his group has tried to engage as much as possible given the hurdles brought about by the pandemic. “We have been contacting relatives, and also those we have helped resolve problems they faced, especially during Covid,” he said.

While the level of activity this year may be lacking, the interest in the elections still remains high and has saturated programming in local Punjabi media in the country. Yudhvir Jaswal, group editor of Y Media headquartered in the town of Mississauga in the GTA, said, “Overall interest in terms of media consumption has certainly increased.”

He pointed out his network has been doing four-hour live election-related programming daily on radio, with another four hours on TV in the evening over the last 20 days. “Even eight hours doesn’t seem enough. People keep calling in so we could have even extended the shows for much longer!”

