Home / World News / Putin to address Russians in televised message soon: Report
world news

Putin to address Russians in televised message soon: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 11:33 PM IST
Agencies |

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a video address to the nation on television on Monday evening, the Rossiya-24 state television channel said.

It did not say exactly when it would happen, but that it would be soon.

Putin said earlier that Russia would decide whether or not to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine later on Monday. 

Meanwhile, according to an AFP report, two Ukrainian soldiers died Monday and three received wounds in a shelling attack on a frontline village that came with fears rising of a nearing Russian invasion of its western neighbour.

Ukraine's national police said the two soldiers died in Zaitseve, a village 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the rebel stronghold Donetsk, near to where a civilian died in another attack Monday.

In Ukraine, President Zelensky is convening national security council amid the escalating crisis.

‘Ready to react': EU

The European Union is "ready to react" if Russian President Vladimir Putin recognises Ukraine's separatist territories as independent, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

"We call upon President Putin to respect international law and the Minsk agreements and expect him not to recognise the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk oblasts," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We are ready to react with a strong, united front in case he should decide to do so."

EU 'sanctions on table' if Putin recognises Ukraine separatists, Borrell added.

