Putin, Xi hold call amid tensions with the West

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a video summit on Wednesday, lauding bilateral ties as a pillar of multilateralism and hoping to boost economic engagement in a show of solidarity as Beijing and Moscow come under increasing pressure from the western bloc on issues like Taiwan, Ukraine and human rights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Putin said he looks forward to attending the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and meeting Xi. He is the first leader of a country to do so in a show of strength with China against the backdrop of several western democracies announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Games over the state of human rights in Xinjiang.

China and Russia have come increasingly closer under strongmen leaders Xi and Putin, seemingly forming a bloc of their own against the US and its allies.

Putin won support from Xi for his push to obtain binding security guarantees for Russia from the West, a Kremlin official said, according to Reuters.

Xi addressed Putin as his “old friend,” while the latter called Xi as both his “dear friend” and his “honourable friend” as they talked about a wide range of issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The all-round practical cooperation between China and Russia has demonstrated tremendous political strengths and huge potential, Xi said.

Xi, according to the official news agency Xinhua, said China and Russia have acted as responsible major countries, becoming the central pillar of practising multilateralism and safeguarding international equity and justice.

The Chinese President added that trade between China and Russia in the first three quarters of 2021 has topped $100 billion for the first time, and for the whole year, bilateral trade looks to reach a record high.

Putin said Russia “consistently stands against the scheme of politicising sports” in context of the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics and also extended Moscow’s “staunch” support on China’s position on Taiwan.

He said Russia-China relations are a paradigm of international relations in the 21st century.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Their relations embody a high degree of strategic mutual trust and have set an example of mutual benefit based on non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and mutual respect for each other’s interests,” Putin noted as per the Chinese official readout.

“A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based among other things on such principles as not interfering in internal affairs (of each other), respect for each other’s interests, determination to turn the shared border into a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin.

Xi added that the Russian president “strongly supported China’s efforts to protect key national interests and firmly opposed attempts to drive a wedge between our countries.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diplomatic pressure and economic sanctions have brought Beijing and Moscow with each supporting the other on most international issues.

While China has faced sanctions over abuses against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang and for carrying out a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, Russia has faced international sanctions and censure for annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Xi said that he has met Putin for the 37 times since 2013, according to the Russian translation of their remarks, quoted by the NYT, as the virtual summit began.

From the appearance of the current state of China-Russia ties, the two leaders are set to meet many more times.