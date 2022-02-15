Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted
Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted

Baloch, 26, became famous for her suggestive and defiant posts which spoke about changing "the typical orthodox mindset" of people in Pakistan, for which she faced frequent abuse and death threats.
In Baloch's case, her parents initially insisted their son would be given no absolution, but later changed their minds and said they wanted Waseem to be forgiven.
Published on Feb 15, 2022 03:36 AM IST
Agencies | , Lahore

The brother of Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch, who was murdered in one of the country’s most notorious “honour killings”, was acquitted on Monday after serving less than six years in prison, lawyers said.

Baloch, 26, became famous for her suggestive and defiant posts which spoke about changing “the typical orthodox mindset” of people in Pakistan, for which she faced frequent abuse and death threats. She was killed in 2016. Her brother Muhammad Waseem was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison for strangling her, brazenly telling the press he had no remorse for the slaying because her behaviour was “intolerable”.

“He has been fully acquitted” by a Multan court, Waseem’s lawyer Sardar Mehboob told AFP. The court order has yet to be made public.

Honour killing is the murder of an individual by someone seeking to protect what they see as the dignity and reputation of themselves or their family.

Three months after Baloch’s murder, Pakistan’s parliament passed a new legislation mandating life imprisonment for honour killings. Under the law, perpetrators were no longer able to seek forgiveness from the victim’s family—sometimes their own family—and to have their sentences commuted. However, whether or not a murder is defined as a crime of honour is left to the judge’s discretion.

In Baloch’s case, her parents initially insisted their son would be given no absolution, but later changed their minds and said they wanted Waseem to be forgiven. Safdar Shah, the siblings’ mother’s lawyer, said she had consented to pardon Waseem. He is expected to be released later this week.

