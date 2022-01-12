Quebec seeks to tax the unvaccinated as Omicron hits

As the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues in Canada, the province of Quebec on Tuesday proposed a monetary penalty on those who refuse to get vaccinated against the virus.

While vaccine certificates have been used to prevent the unvaccinated from accessing facilities like gyms, nightclubs, sports events, theatres, or even airports, this is the first time that a “vax tax” has been taken into serious consideration by any jurisdiction.

The idea was introduced by Quebec Premier (equivalent of a Chief Minister) François Legault while addressing a press conference on the Covid-19 situation. He called it a “health contribution” that could be introduced in the coming weeks on adults in the province who continued to refuse to get vaccinated.

Legault said that while just 10% of the eligible population in the province remained unvaccinated, they account for half of those occupying beds in intensive care units (ICUs) during current wave of the pandemic.

“All Quebec adults who refuse in the coming weeks to at least get a first dose will be getting a bill,” he said Global News reported.

Quebec has been among the worst-hit regions of Canada during the fifth wave, with cases nearing 20,000 per day at one point. Though numbers have dropped since, large-scale absenteeism among health care workers due to infections have placed a strain on the system.

Legault accused the unvaccinated of imposing a “burden” on the health care network, and wanted there to be “consequence” for their actions. Quebec has an overnight curfew in place, and from January 18 will bar those without vaccine passports from accessing alcohol or cannabis outlets.

Legault did not expand on what form the punitive measures will take, but Canadians have to file their annual tax returns by the end of April each year, and the fine on the unvaccinated could be extracted at that time.

The announcement has already attracted criticism from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. “Allowing the government to levy fines on those who do not agree with the government’s recommended medical treatment is a deeply troubling proposition,” the organisation’s general counsel Cara Zwibel said, adding, “To justify this kind of restriction on constitutionally protected rights, the government must provide clear and compelling evidence and demonstrate that there were no other reasonable alternatives.”

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians were “angry” and “frustrated” with those that refused to get jabbed. He was followed by Canada’s health minister Jean-Yves Duclos who said that vaccine mandates may become necessary to counter such reluctance.

