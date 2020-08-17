e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ready to work with India to manage our differences: China

Ready to work with India to manage our differences: China

A western media journalist had asked China’s reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the Indian armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country’s sovereignty.

world Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Beijing
Modi, in his 74th Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country’s sovereignty “from LoC to LAC”, in a veiled reference to Pakistan and China.
Modi, in his 74th Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country’s sovereignty “from LoC to LAC”, in a veiled reference to Pakistan and China.(HT File Photo )
         

China on Monday said it is ready to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage their differences and safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said this at a regular briefing when a Western media journalist sought China’s reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the Indian armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country’s sovereignty.

Modi, in his 74th Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country’s sovereignty “from LoC to LAC”, in a veiled reference to Pakistan and China.

“From LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control), anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces have responded in the language they understand,” Modi said.

Modi’s comments came amid India’s bitter border row with China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and rise in incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC with Pakistan in the last few months.

Responding to the question, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao said that “we have noted Prime Minister Modi’s speech.” “We are close neighbours, we are emerging countries with over one billion people. So, the sound development of bilateral ties not only serves the interest of the two peoples but also stability, peace, prosperity of the region and the whole world,” he said.

“The right path for the two sides is to respect and support each other as this serves our long-term interests,” Zhao said.

“So, China stands ready to work with India to enhance our political mutual trust, properly manage our differences, step-up practical cooperation and safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties,” the spokesman added.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also said that “whether it is terrorism or expansionism, India is fighting both with determination.” Referring to the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh in June, the prime minister said respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme and the world has seen in Ladakh what its brave jawans can do to maintain this resolve.

“I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort,” Modi said, adding the whole country is united in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Twenty Indian army personnel were killed during the clashes on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

tags
top news
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party
‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party
2 terrorists involved in attack on security forces killed in J-K’s Baramulla
2 terrorists involved in attack on security forces killed in J-K’s Baramulla
Covid-19 lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6
Covid-19 lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6
Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested
Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In