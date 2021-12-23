Reduced risk of hospitalisation in Omicron cases than Delta: South African study

People infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus have reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease as compared to those infected with the Delta variant, according to a new South African study. The authors of the study, however, cautioned that some of the reduction in hospitalisation and severity of the disease is likely due to high population immunity.

The Omicron variant, which almost completely replaced other variants in South Africa in November, was associated with a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. Researchers across the globe are scrambling to gather more data on the new variant of concern as the high transmissibility of Omicron have forced governments to rethink the lockdown measures.

The study used data from the national Covid-19 case reported to South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases, public sector laboratories, large private sector lab and genome data for clinical specimens to assess the severity of the disease. It assessed the severity of the disease by comparing the data of Omicron infections between October and November with data of Delta infections between April and November.

The study, carried out by a team of scientists from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and major South African universities, has not been peer-reviewed yet and is available on the pre-print server. The findings suggest that the risk of hospitalisation from the Omicron variant was about 80% lower than those infected with the Delta strain of coronavirus.

"It is difficult to disentangle the relative contribution of high levels of previous population immunity versus intrinsic lower virulence to the observed lower disease severity," they wrote.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia, said that the conclusions of the study are likely applicable to other countries since the paper “controlled for several of the main confounders such as age gender comorbidity.” Hunter, however, said that the study compares Omicron data from one period with Delta data from an earlier period, which is “always a weakness”.

“There wasn't much delta around when omicron appeared. So temporal factors such as differing immunity likely to cause some bias,” he posted on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON