 REFILE-India to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide, source says | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

REFILE-India to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide, source says

Reuters |
Apr 22, 2024 07:19 PM IST

INDIA-SPICES/QUALITY (CORRECTED):REFILE-India to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide, source says

BENGALURU, - India's food safety regulator will conduct quality checks on products of popular Indian spice brands MDH and Everest Group after Hong Kong banned the sale of some products for allegedly containing a cancer-causing pesticide, a senior Indian official said on Monday.

REFILE-India to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide, source says
REFILE-India to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide, source says

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the inspections would test for the presence of ethylene oxide, a harmful pesticide unfit for human consumption and whose long-term exposure can cause cancer.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

MDH and Everest are household names that have ruled Indian kitchens as a primary choice of spices in cuisine, at homes or in restaurants. The companies also export to various places, including the U.S., Europe, Middle East and UK.

The Hong Kong regulatory decision was announced on the website of the country's Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department on April 5, but caught public attention on Monday, when Indian media reported it for the first time.

On April 18, the Singapore Food Agency asked for the recall of 'Everest Fish Curry Masala' due to the presence of the same pesticide.

MDH and Everest Group did not respond to requests for comment on the recalls. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India too did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The CFS collected samples of three of MDH's pre-packaged spice products - 'Madras Curry Powder', 'Sambhar Masala Powder' and 'Curry Powder' - and Everest Group's 'Fish Curry Masala' for testing under its routine food surveillance programme when it detected the presence of the pesticide, the CFS had said.

It instructed the concerned vendors in the city of Tsim Sha Tsui to stop selling those products and remove them from their shelves.

"According to the CFS's instructions, the distributors/importers concerned have initiated recalls on the affected products," a spokesperson for the CFS said.

In June 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had recalled two of Everest's spice mixes after they tested positive for Salmonella.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / REFILE-India to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide, source says
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On