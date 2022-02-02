'Relief': Wordle creator after online game is bought by NYT

Josh Wardle, the software engineer who created Wordle, expressed “relief” after the New York Times bought the popular online game. Wordle will be integrated into The NYT Games suite of daily puzzle titles. The deal was announced on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My biggest sense, actually, right now, isn’t joy. It’s relief,” Wardle told Time magazine. He also posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday where the former Redditt employee said he is “grateful for the personal stories” some users have shared with him.

He also said that the game will remain free to play on the internet.

Wardle explained that running the hugely popular game has "been a little overwhelming," especially considering that he's the only person who actually handles running the entire game.

The NYT hasn’t disclosed the actual amount it paid for Wordle, but news agency Reuters reported it to be in “low seven figures”.

When it moves over to The New York Times, Wordle will join a lineup of other popular daily puzzles, including NYT Crossword, the Mini crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed, Tiles, and Vertex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The acquisition will help the New York Times broaden its digital content as it tries to reach the goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025.

Wordle was originally created by Wardle as a gift for his partner, Palak Shah, after the two of them got hooked on word games during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

It was publicly released in late 2020 but has since exploded in popularity, thanks in part to the viral, emoji-based messages that allow players to share how they did on the daily puzzle without spoiling it for others.

The once-a-day online word game gives a player six chances to guess the day's secret word, which has five letters.

The aim is to figure out the secret word with the fewest guesses. If a player successfully guesses the word, he is prompted to post his/her score on social media along with the number of tries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The word of the day is same for everyone and people can play it only once a day.