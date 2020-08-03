e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Renomination of Trump to be held in private: GOP

Renomination of Trump to be held in private: GOP

While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24 to renominate him.

world Updated: Aug 03, 2020 01:47 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Washington
The vote to formally nominate Trump will be livestreamed, according to CNN.
The vote to formally nominate Trump will be livestreamed, according to CNN.(Reuters)
         

The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.

While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24 to renominate him.

Deaths in the US from coronavirus exceeded 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day. Texas reported 9,539 daily new cases on Saturday, boosting the state’s total to 430,485 confirmed cases. Reported deaths slowed in Florida, where a hurricane threat is disrupting efforts to contain the pandemic.

“We are planning for all of the Charlotte activities to be closed press: Friday, August 21-Monday, 24th given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state,” the Republican convention spokesperson had told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

“We are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.”

Also read: The political context of Donald Trump’s India visit

“We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.”

The vote to formally nominate Trump will be livestreamed, according to CNN.

“This is an ill-advised decision that the @GOP @GOPconvention should reconsider,” Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said on Saturday.

“The nomination of a major party presidential candidate is very much the business of the American people.”

Miller later tweeted: “An RNC official now says that the decision is not final and that they are still working through press coverage options.” Trump has been forced to scrap his rallies because of the epidemic, which is killing more than 1,000 Americans a day.

tags
top news
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In