MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Southern Republicans are pushing their states to formally embrace the name Gulf of America — the name President Donald Trump has bestowed on the Gulf of Mexico — and require its use on maps, textbooks and signs. Republicans in Gulf states push to embrace Gulf of America name

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills requiring the use of “Gulf of America” in state law and textbooks. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in March signed an executive order directing state materials to reflect the name change. The Louisiana Department of Education announced an update to state social studies standards to reflect the name change.

Republicans are looking to cement the use of the new name designated by Trump, saying it is a point of national pride. Some Democrats have criticized the efforts as a transparent political measure.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted 72-26 to advance legislation to require state and local government entities and their employees to use the name Gulf of America. It would also require state and local entities to make “reasonable efforts” to update maps, textbooks, websites, and other materials. The bill, which passed on a vote split along party lines, now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republican Rep. David Standridge, the sponsor of the Alabama legislation, said he brought the bill to give clear direction to government entities on which name to use. He said there had been confusion about what to do.

“Right now, we have an executive order that the President issued. This bill will make it clear, when you buy maps, when you buy textbooks,” Standridge said.

Democrats criticized the measure as a political gesture that will cost money and end the use of a name that has been closely linked with Southern states.

“It’s time for us to stop doing foolish things, and start doing things that will move us forward,” Rep. Barbara Drummond, a Democrat from Mobile, said during debate.

Standridge said government entities would not be required to purchase new maps and other materials, but to make sure the new name is reflected whenever they purchase new materials.

One lawmaker questioned if Republicans were rushing to embrace a name that could fade when Trump leaves office.

“Are we going to change the name back to the Gulf of Mexico if we get another president in another four years?” Rep. Kenyatte Hassell, a Democrat, asked.

Standridge acknowledged that another president might change the name but added that he didn’t think it was likely.

“I really can’t myself imagine why a president would want to change from America to Mexico,” Standridge said after the vote.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.