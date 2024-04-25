Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-USA/BLINKEN

In China, Blinken urges fair treatment of American companies

SHANGHAI, - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on China to provide a level playing field for American businesses as he began a visit aimed at resolving a raft of contentious issues that could jeopardise the newly repaired relationship.

CHINA-USA/SANCTIONS-SHIP

EXCLUSIVE-China harbors ship tied to North Korea-Russia arms transfers, satellite images show

WASHINGTON, - China is providing moorage for a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship implicated in North Korean arms transfers to Russia, according to satellite images obtained by Reuters, as U.S. concerns grow over Beijing's support for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/ARIZONA

Giuliani among 18 charged in Arizona election scheme; Trump an unindicted co-conspirator

Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, is among 18 people charged in Arizona with illegally seeking to claim the state's 2020 electoral votes for the then-U.S. president, in an indictment that names Trump as an unindicted co-conspirator.

USA-COURT/ABORTION-IDAHO

US Supreme Court split over Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies

U.S. Supreme Court justices, wading back into the battle over abortion access, appeared divided on Wednesday in a case pitting Idaho's strict Republican-backed abortion ban against a federal law that ensures that patients can receive emergency care.

BUSINESS

JAN-YEN

Fragile yen could make BOJ's Ueda tilt more towards hawkish stance

TOKYO, - The yen's slide to fresh 34-year lows is likely to force Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to walk a delicate line in guiding monetary policy this week as he tries to maintain a calibrated path to exiting ultra-easy rates without upending the currency.

ANGLO AMERCN-M&A/BHP GROUP

Anglo American receives BHP buyout proposal, could reshape copper market

MELBOURNE/LONDON, - London-listed miner Anglo American said on Thursday it had received an all-share buyout proposal from BHP Group, a deal that would create the world's biggest copper miner churning out around 10% of global output.

ENTERTAINMENT

ANZAC-DAY/AUSTRALI

Thousands mark Anzac Day in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, - Thousands gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Thursday at Anzac Day services to commemorate those who fought and died in major conflicts in the nations' history.

SPORTS

TENNIS-MADRID

Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open

April 25 - Naomi Osaka picked up her first win on clay in two years on Wednesday and while the former world number one is adapting to the slower surface ahead of the French Open she has no plans to abandon the power game that brought her four Grand Slam titles.

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rebels' administrators push rescue deal for embattled Super club

MELBOURNE, - Administrators for the Melbourne Rebels have recommended that creditors accept a deal put forward by directors to save the debt-ridden Super Rugby Pacific team and said the club may have been trading while insolvent for the last five years.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BARCLAYS-RESULTS/

Barclays reports Q1 earnings

Barclays reports its first quarter earnings, the first after it set out a three-year plan to revive its flagging share price which comprises more cost-cutting, returning cash to shareholders and investing in its UK business.

25 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/

AstraZeneca to report Q1 results

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca is expected to post a slight increase in Q1 sales, driven by strong demand for its blockbuster medicines. Any plans to become more self-reliant for manufacturing, along with demand for its RSV shot developed with Sanofi will be important apart from outlook changes; the company has also recently been signing deals to boost its respiratory health and rare diseases portfolio.

25 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-CLIMATE/POWER

Biden administration completes carbon limits for power plants

The Biden administration will announce its rules to lower emissions and pollution from the power sector, a key component of its plans to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050.

25 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-FED/OUTLOOK

Confounding US economic, inflation data muddy Fed's rate path

The Federal Reserve's latest financial stability report was good news for anyone worried that a record run of interest rate hikes might overstress the banking system or trigger a recession with companies and households pushed into default through a broad credit crackdown. None of that is happening.

25 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ELECTRIC-COMMERCIAL/UPS-FEDEX

UPS, FedEx transition to electric vans slowed by battery shortages, low supply

UPS and FedEx are facing uncertainty in U.S. supplies of big, boxy electric step vans they need to replace their gas guzzlers and make a big dent in the country's climate-warming tailpipe emissions. The package delivery giants' path to electrification - critical to U.S. President Joe Biden's transportation climate goals - is hamstrung by battery shortages that are limiting EV supplies and keeping prices high, and by startups that are running out of money and shutting down.

25 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WTW-RESULTS/

Willis Towers Watson to report Q1 results

Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Analysts expect its profit to grow, helped by strong performance across units.

25 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/

Caterpillar Q1 Earnings

Caterpillar is expected to report a rise in quarterly revenues, helped by strong demand for its heavy machinery and equipment as construction demand remains healthy on infrastructure spending. Investors will be focused on the company's inventory, its 2024 outlook, and its commentary on margins and the agriculture industry's down-cycle.

25 Apr 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CMS ENERGY-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release

Utility firm CMS Energy is expected to report a rise in first-quarter profit. Investors will look out for updates on the company's ongoing rate cases and plans to improve reliability and add renewables.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOUTHWEST-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected before market open .

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BRISTOL-MYERS-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release

Bristol Myers Squibb will likely report first quarter 2024 earnings before markets open on Thursday. Focus is expected to be on the drugmaker's outlook for this year and comments around integration of its recently completed multi-billion acquisitions of Mirati, Karuna Therapeutics, and RayzeBio.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/

Bombardier is expected to report higher cash burn, flat revenues as business jet travel flattens

Bombardier on Thursday is expected to report higher quarterly cash burn and flat revenues compared with the same three months a year earlier, as growth in business jet travel levels off after steep gains following the pandemic.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

TRACTOR SUPPLY-RESULTS/

Tractor Supply Earnings Q1 2024

Farming supplies retailer Tractor Supply is expected to post a rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by steady demand for discretionary and agricultural products. Investors will look for comments on demand, pricing action, impact of Red Sea disruptions, annual forecasts.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

COMCAST-RESULTS/

Comcast to Report First Quarter Results

Comcast is expected to report rise in revenue in the first quarter driven by strong adoption of its streaming services and demand for experiences offered at its theme parks.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

KEURIG DR PEPPER-RESULTS/

Keurig Dr Pepper Earnings Q1 2024

Beverage maker Keurig Dr Pepper is expected to post a rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by steady demand for its sodas and tonic water. Investors will look for comments on pricing actions, demand, and annual forecasts.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

MOBILEYE GLOBAL-RESULTS/

Mobileye reports Q1 results

Mobileye Global is expected to report a fall in first-quarter revenue as the self-driving technology firm grapples with slowing demand for its driver assistance chips.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ROYAL CARIB CRUS-RESULTS/

Royal Caribbean Cruises Q1 2024 Earnings Release

Royal Caribbean is expected to post a rise in quarterly revenue on the back of strong demand for cruises. Investors will watch out for comments on impact from higher fuel costs and Middle East tensions on the company's operations.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ALTRIA GROUP-RESULTS/

Marlboro maker Altria reports first quarter sales

Tobacco giant Altria will on Thursday report its first quarter results.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

MERCK & CO-RESULTS/

Merck & Co to report Q1 earnings

Merck is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Focus is expected to be on sales of cancer therapy Keytruda and vaccine Gardasil, as well as the company's new drug Winrevair.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

NORTHROP GRUMMAN-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected before market open .

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

AMERICAN AIRLINE-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected before market open .

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

PG&E US-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 PG&E Corp Earnings Release

PG&E Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly profit on Thursday.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

DOW-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 Dow Inc Earnings Release

Dow is expected to report a fall in revenue with low demand at key markets. Analysts would be looking at the outlook for the latter half of the year.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

WEST PHARM SVC-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc Earnings Release

Medical equipment maker West Pharmaceutical Services to report first-quarter 2024 results. Investors will watch out for comments on demand for its syringe manufacturing, as FDA evaluated plastic syringes made in China and a demand for injected drugs including the popular Wegovy and Mounjaro continues to grow.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

WALMEX-RESULTS/

Walmart's Mexico unit holds Q1 call

Walmart's Mexico unit, also known as Walmex, holds a call with analysts to discuss its first-quarter earnings.

25 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

PETROBRAS-DIVIDENDS/

Brazil's Petrobras holds shareholders meeting

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras is expected to approve during a shareholders meeting on Thursday the issuance of about 50% of the 43.9 billion reais in extra dividends withheld in March.

25 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CANADA-HONDA/

Honda to announce plans to build electric vehicles and batteries in Ontario

Honda is due to announce plans to build electric vehicles and their parts in Ontario with financial support from the Canadian and provincial governments.

25 Apr 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

YELLEN-INTERVIEW/

REUTERS NEXT NEWSMAKER - Live broadcast interview with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Live broadcast interview with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

25 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/ANNOUNCEMENT

Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings

25 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BECLE-RESULTS/

Distiller Becle holds Q1 results call

Mexican tequila maker Becle, best known for its Jose Cuervo brand, holds a call with analysts to discuss its first-quarter results.

25 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

MICROSOFT-RESULTS/

Microsoft Reports Q3 Results

Microsoft's revenue is expected to have grown 15% as AI investments drive gains in its cloud computing and enterprise software businesses, supported by a recovery in the PC market. Investors will pay close attention to its comments on AI, how new capabilities drew consumers and further investments planned in the area.

25 Apr 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-MORTGAGES/FREDDIEMAC

Freddie Mac releases weekly report on U.S. mortgage rates

Freddie Mac releases a weekly survey report on U.S. mortgage interest rates.

25 Apr 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

JUNIPER NETWORKS-RESULTS/

Juniper Networks First Quarter Results

Juniper Networks is expected to post lower first quarter revenue on Thursday, hit by weak spending by its cloud computing and enterprise clients in an uncertain economy.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GILEAD SCIENCES-RESULTS/

Gilead Sciences reports first-quarter results

Gilead Sciences is set to report first-quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Investots will lookout for updates to the U.S. drugmaker's 2024 forecast amid recent clinical trial failure setbacks, performace of its HIV drugs in the first-quarter, and any commentary on its recent $4.3 billion buyout of CymaBay Therapeutics as the company looks beyond its older HIV drugs for growth.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ALPHABET-RESULTS/

Alphabet Reports First Quarter Results

Wall Street expects Alphabet to report a rise in quarterly revenue as growing AI adoption propels its Google Cloud business. Analysts are expecting the company to provide details on how it plans to monetize its AI propositions.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

HEALTHPEAK PR-RESULTS/

Healthpeak Properties reports first-quarter results

Healthpeak Properties will report first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Investors will keep an eye on the real estate investment trust's quarterly performance post its merger with Physicians Realty Trust, any updates to its 2024 forecast, and commentary on demand for its medical office and life science properties.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

T-MOBILE US-RESULTS/

T-Mobile US To Report First Quarter Results

T-Mobile is expected to post a rise in first quarter revenue helped by customers opting for its more affordable plans.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ROKU-RESULTS/

Roku To Report First Quarter Results

Roku is expected to post a 14.52% rise in revenue in the first quarter, helped by customers moving to ad-based streaming.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

EDWARDS LIFESCI-RESULTS/

Edwards Lifesciences Corp reports Q1 results

Edwards Lifesciences is set to report first-quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Investors lookout for its second-quarter profitoutlook, performace of its artificial heart valves, company's lead product, in the current quarter amid rising competition from peers and a rebound in certain surgical procedures that were otherwise delayed by pandemic-induced curbs along with an ease in staffing shortages.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MICROSOFT-RESULTS/

Microsoft to detail cloud, AI outlook in first quarter results

Microsoft's cloud earnings will be at the center of the company's outlook for the quarter.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

INTEL-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 Intel Corp Earnings Release

Intel will report first-quarter results. Investors will focus on indicators of demand from the personal computer market and the impact of the company's foundry business on its results.

25 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CITAL ONE FIN-RESULTS/

Q1 2024 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release

Capital One Financial is expected to post a jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as the consumer lender charged higher interest rates on loans boosting its.interest income.

25 Apr 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT

INVESTMENT-MUTUALFUNDS/LIPPER

Lipper reports weekly U.S. fund flows

Thomson Reuters Lipper reports weekly sales of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, showing what changing money flows say about asset allocations, hot and cold sectors, and the varying appeals of regions and industries.

25 Apr 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

KLA CORP-RESULTS/

KLA Corp reports Q3 results

Chipmaking tools manufacturer KLA Corp is expected to report a fall in third-quarter revenue as the firm grapples with sluggish demand for its products in an uncertain economy.

25 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

RUSSIA-COURT/ACTIVIST

Russian court hears appeal by jailed rights activist Oleg Orlov

Court in Moscow to hear appeal by prominent Russian rights activist Oleg Orlov. The 70-year-old, a leader of Memorial human rights group which won a share of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, was sentenced in February 2024 to 2-1/2 years in prison for "discrediting the armed forces" after he took part in anti-war demonstrations and published an article in which he said Russia had descended into fascism.

25 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK

Donald Trump's criminal trial over hush money payment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star continues in New York.

25 Apr 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

MIGRATION-SENEGAL/SURVIVOR

WIDER IMAGE - African migrant disaster survivor haunted by weeks lost at sea

Adrift on the Atlantic Ocean, the migrants from West Africa resorted to drinking seawater to quench their unbearable thirst. Then they started dying one by one. Disposing of the bodies became a daily ordeal for those still alive on the brightly painted wooden fishing boat. "I thought I would be next, that one morning, I too would be dead and in the sea," said Birane Mbaye, one of 100 men and boys who set off from a fishing village on a wild stretch of Senegal's coastline hoping to reach Europe.

25 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PHILIPPINES-FRANCE/

France embassy in Manila holds press conference on Indo-Pacific strategy

The Embassy of France to the Philippines holds press conference on the country's Indo-Pacific strategy.

25 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

INDONESIA-POLITICS/

Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo meets top officials from a party backing the losing candidate Anies Baswedan

Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo Subianto is holding a meeting with top officials of a party backing the losing candidate Anies Baswedan, NasDem. NasDem is reportedly going to join Prabowo's coalition.

25 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HUNGARY-USA/ORBAN

Hungary PM Orban speaks at conservative conference CPAC Hungary

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban speaks at CPAC Hungary, a gathering of conservative politicians from the Unites States and Europe.

25 Apr 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMMUNITY-SUBVERSION

EXPLAINER-How Trump's immunity claim at the Supreme Court has slowed election subversion case, and what's next

An EXPLAINER looks at how Donald Trump's claim to the Supreme Court that he is immune from prosecution for actions taken while U.S. president has slowed the federal election-subversion case against him, and what comes next after the high court rules later this year.

25 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-NATO

NATO chief Stoltenberg visits German air base in Laage

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits the northern German air base Laage, holds a joint news conference with German air chief Ingo Gerhartz.

25 Apr 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE-RACES

FACTBOX-Eleven US House of Representatives races to watch in 2024

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will be defending a narrow majority in the Nov. 5 elections, with court-ordered redistricting putting some of their seats - including one in Alabama - at risk. A FACTBOX details some of the races to watch as the Republican and Democratic parties battle through 2024 for control of the chamber.

25 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-RACES

FACTBOX-Nine US Senate races to watch in 2024

Democrats face a tough fight in the Nov. 5 election preserving their narrow 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate, as they are defending several incumbents in Republican-leaning states. Primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania - two of a handful of states regarded as competitive by nonpartisan election forecasters - have helped to set the field for November. A FACTBOX detials some Senate races to watch.

25 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMMUNITY

US Supreme Court to hear Trump's arguments that presidents can't be prosecuted

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments by Donald Trump that he is immune from criminal prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss on April 25, the last day it hears arguments this term. While legal experts say it is unlikely that the court would accept the former president's sweeping claims, the length of time it is devoting to considering the case is helping Trump as he seeks to delay prosecution while attempting a return to the White House.

25 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-NATO

German defence minister presents NATO chief Stoltenberg with award

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius presents NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg with Eric. M. Warburg prize, honouring him for his engagement for the trans-Atlantic partnership.

25 Apr 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SWEDEN-LATVIA/

Swedish and Latvian prime ministers hold press conference in Stockholm

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his Latvian counterpart Evika Silina hold press conference in Stockholm following a meeting.

25 Apr 07:35 ET / 11:35 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-SHENZHOU

China launches Shenzhou-18 mission to Chinese Space Station

China launches the Shenzhou-18 mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, carrying three astronauts to Chinese Space Station, marking more than two decades of Chinese human spaceflight.

25 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-INTERNET/NET NEUTRALITY

U.S. FCC to vote on restoring net neutrality rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote on Thursday to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules and assume new regulatory oversight of broadband internet that was rescinded under former President Donald Trump.

25 Apr 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-BIRDFLU/USA-EXPERTS

What to know about bird flu in dairy cows and the risk to humans

Evidence of the bird flu were found in milk this week in the U.S. and now the USDA will be trying to contain the spread of the disease with more testing. What does it mean for humans?

25 Apr 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

