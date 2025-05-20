Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Robert F. Kennedy Jr calls WHO 'moribund', urges others to quit

Reuters |
May 20, 2025 06:06 PM IST

US-HEALTH-WHO-USA:Robert F. Kennedy Jr calls WHO 'moribund', urges others to quit

By Emma Farge

Robert F. Kennedy Jr calls WHO 'moribund', urges others to quit
Robert F. Kennedy Jr calls WHO 'moribund', urges others to quit

GENEVA -U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed the World Health Organization as bloated and "moribund" in a video shown to global health officials meeting on Tuesday for the body's annual assembly in Geneva.

The U.N. agency's top donor, the United States, announced it would withdraw from the WHO on the first day of Donald Trump's presidency, leaving the organisation with a massive budget shortfall that it is seeking to address through reforms at this week's assembly.

"I urge the world's health ministers and the WHO to take our withdrawal from the organisation as a wake-up call," he said in a video recorded on Fox News and then streamed to the assembly.

"We've already been in contact with like-minded countries and we encourage others to consider joining us," he said.

His speech did not prompt any immediate response from the assembly. Diplomats and ministers mostly watched the address in silence.

Trump has accused the WHO of mishandling COVID and of being too close to China - allegations it denies.

Kennedy is an environmental lawyer who has long sown doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines that have helped curb disease and prevented millions of deaths for decades, and clashed with U.S. lawmakers last week in a hearing disrupted by protesters.

In his comments to the WHO, Kennedy called it "mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest and international power politics."

"We don't have to suffer the limits of a moribund WHO – let's create new institutions or revisit existing institutions that are lean, efficient, transparent and accountable," he said.

Kennedy's comments were broadcast hours after WHO member states adopted an agreement on Tuesday to better prepare for future pandemics.

Kennedy said the accord would "lock in all the dysfunctions of the WHO pandemic response."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Robert F. Kennedy Jr calls WHO 'moribund', urges others to quit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On