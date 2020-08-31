e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Rockets fall near Baghdad airport, no casualties

Rockets fall near Baghdad airport, no casualties

On Saturday, a rocket fell inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, while three others landed there on Thursday.

world Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:19 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Cairo
Burning debris are seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, which according to Iraqi paramilitary groups were caused by three rockets hitting the airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
Burning debris are seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, which according to Iraqi paramilitary groups were caused by three rockets hitting the airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad airport on Sunday but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said, the third such attack on sensitive sites in the capital this week.

On Saturday, a rocket fell inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, while three others landed there on Thursday. Those attacks also caused no casualties.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents.

Iraq, often the scene of spillover violence from US-Iran tensions, seeks to avoid being drawn into any regional conflagration.

The Middle East came close to a large conflict in January after a US drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. Iran-aligned militias have sworn to avenge their deaths.

tags
top news
China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
SC order today on Vijay Mallya’s review plea against 2017 contempt verdict
SC order today on Vijay Mallya’s review plea against 2017 contempt verdict
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In