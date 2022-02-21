Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia claims shell from Ukrainian territory destroyed its border guard post

The incident occurred 150 metres from the border between Russia and Ukraine, Interfax cited the FSB as saying.
Representational image(Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 03:44 PM IST
Reuters |

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but had caused no casualties, the Interfax news agency reported.

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday.

