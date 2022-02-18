Russia invasion threat ‘very high’, says Biden

There is every indication that Russia plans to attack Ukraine in the coming days, US President Joe Biden told reporters, and the American secretary of state Antony Blinken said at the United Nations as tensions ratcheted up on Thursday in what is already one of the worst stand-offs between Moscow and the West.

A new escalation of what has till now been a diplomatic wrangle came with the expulsion of the second top-most American diplomat from Moscow, following which envoys from Russia and the US, UK and Ukraine made sharp speeches.

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, has warned that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very high” and that he believes that this will happen in the “next several days”.

“They have not moved any of their troops out. They’ve moved more troops in…we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation. Every indication we have is they are prepared to go into Ukraine to attack Ukraine,” Biden said.

When asked if Russia was going through it, Biden responded, “Yes. My sense is that it will happen within the next several days.”

But the US President said there was a diplomatic path still available, and that is why he had asked secretary of state Blinken to go to the UN to make a statement. “He will out what that path is. I laid out a path to Putin as well,” Biden had spoken to Putin on Saturday, but said he had no plans to call him again.

In a statement hours later, the Kremlin accused Biden of stoking tension by saying he expected Russia to invade Ukraine within days, RIA news agency reported.

At the UN, Blinken laid out what he said was the indication of a playbook that will include a manufactured provocation – “this can be a violent event, or a real or fake attack” --which will be used to create a justification – “Russia’s leadership will convene an emergency meeting and decide Russians were at peril and need to be protected” – and then stage an attack – “the bombs will drop, communications will be blacked out, cyber attacks will be launched”.

Russia’s intended targets included Kyiv, with its nearly three million people, Blinken added.

“Specific groups of people” were also planned targets of any Russian invasion, he said. “We are laying it out in great detail with the hope that by sharing what we know with the world, we can influence Russia to avoid the path of war, and choose a different (path) while there’s still time.”

If it seeks peace, Blinken told the UN Security Council, “The Russian government can announce today with no qualification of equivocation or deflection, that Russia will not invade Ukraine” and follow it up with “sending its soldiers, tanks, and planes back and their diplomats to the negotiations”.

Tensions also spiked Thursday along the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east, with both sides accusing each other of intensive shelling, news agency Associated Press reported.

In Moscow, Russia ordered the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy, Bart Gorman, to leave the country, the US state department said. It called the move “unprovoked” and “an escalatory step.” Russia did not say why he was expelled.

The warning coincided with intense diplomatic activity. On Monday, President Biden spoke to German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited Moscow earlier this week, and stressed the importance of continued “transaltlantic coordination on diplomacy and deterrence measures”. Secretary of defense Lloyd Austin met other NATO defence ministers in Brussels and decided to develop options to strengthen NATO’s “deterrence”. National security advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Japanese and Polish counterparts, among others, in a continued effort to cement a united response to any Russian moves. And, on Tuesday, vice-president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Blinken travelled to Munich, where they will attend the Munich Security Conference and meet European leaders.

Two days after Russia had indicated it was pulling back some troops along Ukraine’s borders, state department spokesperson Ned Price laid out the US position on the claims this week. At a press briefing on Monday, he said that peaceful efforts would only succeed if Russia would de-escalate. “To be very, very clear, we have not seen that. In fact, we have seen the opposite in recent weeks and even in recent days: More Russian forces, not fewer, are at the border. And they are moving, concerningly, into fighting positions. This is cause for profound concern.”

Price also claimed that in recent weeks, Russian officials had “planted numerous stories” in the press, which could be used as a pretext for invasion, and specifically highlighted Russian claims “about Ukrainian military activity in the Donbas, false claims of US or NATO activities on land, at sea, or air, even claims of Ukrainian or NATO incursions into Russian territory.

“We are particularly concerned about President Putin and other Russian officials, their ongoing mentions of “genocide” in the Donbas. There is no basis of truth to any of these allegations.”

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON