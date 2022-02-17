Russia mocks West over Ukraine ‘invasion date’

The Kremlin and senior officials on Wednesday made fun of Western media for running with February 16 as the “invasion date” when Russia might attack Ukraine.

“I’d like to ask if US and British sources of disinformation ... could publish the schedule of our upcoming invasions for the year. I’d like to plan my holidays,” Russia’s foreign minister spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova wrote on social media.

Western intelligence had warned that Moscow could choose Wednesday to escalate an ongoing separatist conflict in Ukraine. “The night passed as usual. We slept peacefully. In the morning we started the day calmly and professionally,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin also denied responsibility for a cyberattack on Ukraine a day earlier that hit websites at the country’s defence ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks.

Kiev had suggested the attack came from Russia as fears persist that Moscow is planning to invade its Western-backed neighbour Ukraine.

“We do not know anything. As expected, Ukraine continues blaming Russia for everything,” Peskov told reporters.

Show of unity in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly sought to project calm as well as strength during the crisis, declaring Wednesday a “Day of National Unity”.

“We are united by a desire to happily live in peace,” Zelenskiy said in an address to the nation. “We can defend our home only if we stay united.”

Across the country, Ukrainians of all ages waved flags in the streets and from apartment windows.

Hundreds unfolded a 200m flag at Kiev’s Olimpiyskiy Stadium, while another was draped in the centre of a shopping mall in the capital.

In the government-controlled part of Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014, residents stretched another huge flag across a street. “This event, this number of people united around Ukrainian flag will show that we stand for united Ukraine,” said resident Olena Tkachova.

