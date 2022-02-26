Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia no longer needs diplomatic ties with West - ex-President Medvedev
world news

Russia no longer needs diplomatic ties with West - ex-President Medvedev

He said Moscow would continue its operation in Ukraine until it achieved goals defined by President Vladimir Putin.
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev(via REUTERS)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Reuters |

Russia doesn't really need diplomatic ties with the West after it imposed sanctions on Moscow over what he called Russia's military operation in Ukraine, former president and top security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

Medvedev, writing on social media, said it was time to "padlock the embassies."

He said Moscow would continue its operation in Ukraine until it achieved goals defined by President Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev made the comments on his verified page on Russian social network VK.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine russia ukraine crisis moscow
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP