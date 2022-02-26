Home / World News / Russia no longer needs diplomatic ties with West - ex-President Medvedev
Russia no longer needs diplomatic ties with West - ex-President Medvedev

He said Moscow would continue its operation in Ukraine until it achieved goals defined by President Vladimir Putin.
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev(via REUTERS)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Reuters |

Russia doesn't really need diplomatic ties with the West after it imposed sanctions on Moscow over what he called Russia's military operation in Ukraine, former president and top security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

Medvedev, writing on social media, said it was time to "padlock the embassies."

Medvedev made the comments on his verified page on Russian social network VK.

 

 

Saturday, February 26, 2022
