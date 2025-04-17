Menu Explore
Russia rejects Ukraine's charges that Russian military attacked Indian firm's warehouse in Kyiv

PTI
Apr 17, 2025 09:12 PM IST

New Delhi, Russia on Thursday trashed Ukraine's allegations that the Russian military attacked a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kyiv.

The Russian embassy suggested that the Ukrainian air defence missiles may have fallen on the warehouse of Indian pharma company Kusum that triggered a fire.

The Ukrainian embassy in India on Saturday said a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum and that Moscow has been "deliberately" targeting Indian businesses in Ukraine.

In response to the "accusations spread" by the embassy of Ukraine in India, the Russian embassy informs that the Russian armed forces did not attack or plan to attack Kusum Healthcare's warehouse on April 12, the Russian mission said in a statement.

It said Russian tactical aviation targeted unmanned aerial vehicles and missile forces hit an aviation plant of the Ukrainian military besides an airfield and armoured vehicle repair and UAV assembly workshops at a completely different location on that day.

"The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare's warehouse setting it on fire," the Russian embassy said.

"Similar cases have occurred previously whereby Ukrainian air defence interceptors failing to hit their targets fell in urban areas due to ineptly operated electronic warfare systems," it said.

The embassy said the Russian armed forces have never targeted civilian facilities during its 'Special Military Operation'.

"It should also be noted that it has become customary for the Ukrainian military to deploy air defence systems, rocket launchers, artillery pieces and other military equipment in urban areas using civilians as a human shield," it said.

In a social media post, the Ukrainian embassy on Saturday alleged that though Russia claims "special friendship" with India, it deliberately targets Indian businesses in Ukraine.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine," the Ukrainian embassy had said.

"While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," it posted on 'X'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

