Home / World News / Russia's new Covid-19 cases above 6,000 for second day in a row

Russia’s new Covid-19 cases above 6,000 for second day in a row

The country’s coronavirus crisis centre said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,418.

world Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:16 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Russia reported 6,148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday
         

Russia reported 6,148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second straight day when the daily number of cases exceeded 6,000, taking the national tally of infections to 1,103,399.

The country’s coronavirus crisis centre said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,418.

