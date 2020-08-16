e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russia says Saudi Arabia will test controversial coronavirus vaccine

Russia says Saudi Arabia will test controversial coronavirus vaccine

The Russians are working with a pharmaceutical company in the kingdom and have shared data from Phase I and Phase II trials with Saudi partners, the chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Arab News. The company wasn’t identified.

world Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:01 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research on a vaccine for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany.
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research on a vaccine for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany.(REUTERS)
         

Russia has reached an agreement in principle to conduct clinical trials of its controversial coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the head of its sovereign wealth fund.

The Russians are working with a pharmaceutical company in the kingdom and have shared data from Phase I and Phase II trials with Saudi partners, the chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Arab News. The company wasn’t identified.

“We’ll really engage with Saudi scientists and the Saudi Health Ministry,” Dmitriev said. “We believe that Saudi will be a very strong partner for our joint work on the Sputnik V vaccine.”

Earlier this month Russia approved a coronavirus shot before crucial tests have shown it’s safe and effective. The plan is to begin mass inoculation soon. A local association of multinational pharmaceutical companies has called the rushed regulatory approval risky.

Russia also shared its data with the UAE and is expecting to start its trials there later in August, Dmitriev said. Additionally, it plans to conduct clinical trials in the Philippines and Brazil as well as at home, he said.

tags
top news
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In