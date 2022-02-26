‘Russia willing to talk to Ukraine’

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday that Moscow is willing to hold “high-level negotiations with Ukraine”, China’s foreign ministry said.

Xi also called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Putin on Friday as Moscow-led forces continued attacks on military and civilian targets in Ukraine on the second day of the invasion that has prompted global condemnation.

Putin’s offer followed a Kremlin announcement that Russia was considering an offer by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to negotiate non-aligned status for his country. Repeating his long standing grievances, Putin told Xi that the US and Nato had long ignored Russia’s legitimate security concerns, repeatedly reneged on their commitments, and continued to expand military deployment eastward, challenging Russia’s strategic bottom line, according to an official Chinese government statement.

“Russian side is ready to conduct high-level negotiations with the Ukrainian side,” Putin told Xi, according to the statement. The “situation in eastern Ukraine has undergone rapid changes... [and] China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiation,” Xi pointed out to Putin as per an official readout of the Friday afternoon call.

“China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiation. China’s basic position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is consistent,” Xi told Putin.

US urged China to help avert war in Ukraine

Chinese officials rebuffed American calls to help avert war despite what US says was evidence that Russia was going to invade Ukraine, according to a New York Times report published on Friday.

Senior officials from the Biden administration allegedly held half a dozen meetings with top Chinese officials in which they showed them intelligence that confirmed that Russia was building troops around Ukraine, the report said.

In each of these meetings, the US asked China to ask Russia not to invade. But each time, the officials from China, including at one time the foreign minister and the US ambassador turned down the request, saying they did not believe Russia intended to invade, the report added.

Instead, NYT said, after at least one meeting, China shared the US information with Russia and told Moscow that US was trying to “sow discord” and that Beijing would “not try to impede Russian plans and actions”.

The previously unreported talks show that US tried to use the intelligence it had got to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

