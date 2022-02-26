Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russian troops 30km away from Kyiv, casualties against Ukraine higher than expected: UK
world news

Russian troops 30km away from Kyiv, casualties against Ukraine higher than expected: UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the United States' offer to evacuate him, and has chosen to stay back and fight.
A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, February. 25, 2022.  (AP/PTI)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

On the third day of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, authorised by President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the United Kingdom's ministry of defence, in its latest update, said on Saturday that the bulk of Moscow's troops were 30km away from Kyiv, the east European nation's Capital.

Click here for all live updates on day 2 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

“We can confirm the latest developments in Ukraine,” the Defence HQ said on Twitter.

 

The UK provided the following latest updates:

(1.) Russian forces have continued their march towards Kyiv. The bulk of troops are now 30km from the city's centre.

RELATED STORIES

(2.) Russia is yet to establish control of Ukraine's airspace, which Kyiv ordered shut following Putin's orders to invade. This has led to a ‘great reduction’ in the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force.

(3.) As the Ukrainian armed forces continue staunch resistance of their Russian counterparts, Moscow's casualties are likely to be ‘heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin.’

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky rejected the United States' offer to evacuate him, opting instead to stay back and fight, as soldiers from the two sides continued to fight in what Putin has described as a ‘special military offensive.’

Watch: Russian missile tears through residential building in Kyiv

Separately, Zelensky also claimed that his nation's army thwarted Russia's bid to capture Kyiv and oust him. 

Also Read | Taliban call for 'peaceful means' of resolution to Ukraine-Russia conflict

“We've derailed their plan,” the 44-year-old former comedian told Ukrainians in a televised address on Saturday, adding that the country's armed forces were in control of the metropolis, as well as the main cities around it.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis united kingdom
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP