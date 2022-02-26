Russian troops 30km away from Kyiv, casualties against Ukraine higher than expected: UK

On the third day of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, authorised by President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the United Kingdom's ministry of defence, in its latest update, said on Saturday that the bulk of Moscow's troops were 30km away from Kyiv, the east European nation's Capital.

“We can confirm the latest developments in Ukraine,” the Defence HQ said on Twitter.

The UK provided the following latest updates:

(1.) Russian forces have continued their march towards Kyiv. The bulk of troops are now 30km from the city's centre.

(2.) Russia is yet to establish control of Ukraine's airspace, which Kyiv ordered shut following Putin's orders to invade. This has led to a ‘great reduction’ in the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force.

(3.) As the Ukrainian armed forces continue staunch resistance of their Russian counterparts, Moscow's casualties are likely to be ‘heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin.’

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky rejected the United States' offer to evacuate him, opting instead to stay back and fight, as soldiers from the two sides continued to fight in what Putin has described as a ‘special military offensive.’

Separately, Zelensky also claimed that his nation's army thwarted Russia's bid to capture Kyiv and oust him.

“We've derailed their plan,” the 44-year-old former comedian told Ukrainians in a televised address on Saturday, adding that the country's armed forces were in control of the metropolis, as well as the main cities around it.