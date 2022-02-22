Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine crisis: Tanks seen in Donetsk after Putin recognises breakaway regions
world news

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Tanks seen in Donetsk after Putin recognises breakaway regions

No insignia were visible, but the appearance of the tanks came hours after Putin signed friendship treaties with the two separatist regions.
The Reuters reporter saw about five tanks in a column on the edge of the city and two more in another part of town.(Reuters/File photo/representative)
The Reuters reporter saw about five tanks in a column on the edge of the city and two more in another part of town.(Reuters/File photo/representative)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

A Reuters witness saw columns of military vehicles including tanks early Tuesday on the outskirts of Donetsk, the capital of one of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised them as independent states.

The Reuters reporter saw about five tanks in a column on the edge of the city and two more in another part of town.

No insignia were visible, but the appearance of the tanks came hours after Putin signed friendship treaties with the two separatist regions and ordered Russian troops to deploy on what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation.

Reuters reporters in Donetsk had not seen tanks on the streets in previous days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia vladimir putin + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out