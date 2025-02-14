Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rwanda-backed rebels claim to have seized a second airport in east Congo

AP |
Feb 14, 2025 07:43 PM IST

Rwanda-backed rebels claim to have seized a second airport in east Congo

GOMA, Congo — Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern Congo claimed Friday that they have seized a second airport in the region following a days-long advance, as the U.N. warned that the recent escalation of fighting with government forces has left 350,000 internally displaced people without shelter.

Rwanda-backed rebels claim to have seized a second airport in east Congo
Rwanda-backed rebels claim to have seized a second airport in east Congo

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm if the Kavumu national airport was under the control of the M23 rebels or government forces. Government officials and civil society leaders did not immediately comment.

Locals told the on Friday morning that the rebels were a few kilometers away from the airport, a strategic spot for the Congolese military in their fight with the rebels.

M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said on X that the rebels took over the Kavumu airport and its surroundings to “eliminate the threat at the source.” “The airport posed a danger to the civilian population,” he said.

The Kavumu airport became a target after the M23 rebels seized the region's largest city of Goma, including the international airport there, in late January. Goma is a critical trade and humanitarian hub that hosted many of the close to 6.5 million people displaced in the conflict, the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

The rebels last week declared a unilateral ceasefire that the government dismissed as false. They have continued to advance towards South Kivu's provincial capital of Bukavu, seizing several nearby towns including Katana, which was captured on Friday. The town is 7 kilometers from Kavumu airport.

The M23 is the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control of Congo’s mineral-rich east. The rebellion has killed at least 2,000 people in and around Goma and left hundreds of thousands of displaced people stranded, the U.N. and Congolese authorities have said.

The U.N. refugee agency, meanwhile, said on Friday that hundreds of thousands of displaced people are now in overcrowded makeshift shelters, churches, schools and hospitals.

“Heavy artillery shelling and looting have destroyed 70,000 emergency shelters around Goma and Minova in North and South Kivu provinces, leaving some 350,000 internally displaced people once again without roofs over their heads,” the agency said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On