Sarkozy gets hero's welcome as he unveils prison memoir

The 70-year-old politician, who remains an influential figure on the right, signed copies of his 216-page book, "Diary of a Prisoner" , at a bookstore in the French capital's chic 16th district after taking a quick walkabout, protected by a large police cordon.

Hundreds of people stood in a long, snaking line under the grey Parisian sky outside the Lamartine bookstore to greet the former president and get his autograph.

"Nicolas! Nicolas!" some shouted as Sarkozy shook hands with several enthusiastic fans.

Benjamin Haddad, Europe Minister and elected representative of the district, was present for the occasion.

Women from radical feminist activist group Femen sought to interrupt the gathering but were arrested by the police, according to images posted on social media.

"Nicolas, get lost, you poor idiot!" two bare-chested women activists shouted. "You belong in prison!"

Sarkozy, who was in office from 2007 to 2012, was found guilty in September of seeking illegal funding from Moamer Kadhafi's Libya for the campaign that saw him elected French president.

Sarkozy was sentenced to five years behind bars, but left La Sante prison in Paris after serving just 20 days, after a judge ordered his release pending appeal.

The book debuted one month after the former head of state was released on bail on November 10.

It is published by Fayard, controlled by right-wing billionaire Vincent Bollore, who is seen as exercising a growing influence on French media and politics.

- Book tour -

Sarkozy's prison stint and litany of legal problems did nothing to dampen admirers' enthusiasm.

"I think this is an important moment, given that he is the only president, or at least the first and hopefully the last president of the Fifth Republic, to have gone to prison," said Virgile Dodeigne, an 18-year-old high school student.

Erwan Lecomte, 20, called Sarkozy "the last great president of the Republic".

"I'd like to tell him that he's not alone," he added. "We are against the injustice he has experienced."

Gabrielle Talhouet, 83, praised Sarkozy's "integrity".

"His presidency was ultimately a very positive moment in French history," she said.

Greyness and solitude marked Sarkozy's time in prison, he wrote.

He recounted how he kneeled down to pray on the first day of his incarceration.

"I prayed for the strength to bear the cross of this injustice."

Sarkozy was set to present "Diary of a Prisoner" in Marseille on Thursday as part of his book tour.

