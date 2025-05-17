By Jack Queen Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer challenges credibility of rape allegation in Manhattan trial

NEW YORK -A lawyer representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial sought in a Manhattan federal court on Friday to undercut the claim of the prosecution's star witness that Combs raped her in 2018.

During a second and final day of cross-examining Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, a defense lawyer showed jurors text messages indicating Ventura had consensual sex with Combs a month after the alleged rape.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 38-year-old Ventura, a rhythm and blues singer known as Cassie, previously told jurors that Combs coerced and blackmailed her into taking part in days of drug-fueled sex parties he called "Freak Offs" that are central to the prosecution's case.

During her direct testimony earlier in the week, she said Combs physically and emotionally abused her throughout their tumultuous 11-year relationship and raped her in August 2018 after they had broken up. On Wednesday, she recounted through tears how Combs allegedly raped her in her living room.

"I just remember crying and saying no but it was very fast," she said, as her voice trailed off.

During cross-examination on Friday, defense lawyer Anna Estevao showed Ventura texts from September 2018 where she and Combs talk about potentially meeting up and hugging after having not seen each other in a while.

"You don't say anything to the effect of, last time we saw each other you raped me?" Estevao asked.

"Right," Ventura responded.

Estevao sought to show Ventura may have claimed Combs raped her after getting caught cheating by her then-boyfriend, whom she has since married.

Testimony began on Monday before a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates and is expected to last 8 to 10 weeks. The trial has drawn intense media coverage because of Combs' wealth and towering influence in the music industry.

DEFENSE SEEKS TO UNDERMINE VENTURA'S TESTIMONY

On Thursday, Combs' lawyer sought to undermine the prosecution's claim that Combs coerced Ventura into participating. Estevao showed jurors emails and texts where Ventura professed her love for Combs and told him she was eager for Freak Offs. In another text, Combs said there was no pressure to participate.

During follow-up questioning by a prosecutor on Friday, Ventura said she had no doubt that Combs raped her. She also acknowledged having consensual sex with him a few weeks later.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson asked Ventura how it made her feel when Combs hit her during Freak Offs.

"Worthless," Ventura said through tears. "Just like dirt, like I didn't matter to him. That I was nothing. Absolutely nothing."

On Tuesday, jurors saw a video of Combs attacking Ventura in a Los Angeles-area hotel in 2016 as well as photos of injuries she said Combs inflicted during his frequent flights of rage. Combs apologized after the video was released by CNN last year.

On Friday, jurors saw photos of items found during a search of Combs’ hotel room on the day of his arrest last September. The items include bottles of baby oil, lubricant, bags of cocaine and other drugs, some prescribed to people other than Combs.

Combs placed his hand on his forehead and spoke to his lawyers while jurors were shown bags of pink powder that a law enforcement witness said tested positive for MDMA and ketamine. A prosecutor handed jurors bags of drugs and cash.

Combs, previously known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, founded Bad Boy Records, and is credited with helping turn artists like Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars in the 1990s and 2000s.

Combs has been held since September in a Brooklyn jail when not in court. If convicted on all counts, he could face a minimum 15 years in prison and life behind bars. The trial began on Monday and could last two months.

Part of the criminal case stems from Ventura's November 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs. She testified that he agreed after 24 hours to settle for $20 million.

Asked on Wednesday why she decided to testify against Combs, Ventura said she could no longer bear the emotional burden of years of his abuse, and "came here to do the right thing."

After her testimony, Ventura's lawyer Douglas Wigdor read to reporters a statement from Ventura that said: "For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember, and the more I can remember, the more I will never forget."

Singer Justin Bieber's representative issued a statement saying Bieber was not a victim of Combs but supports others who were victims and are seeking justice from the hip-hop mogul, TMZ and People reported on Friday.

Videos of the two artists spending time together prompted online speculation that Combs may have abused Bieber.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.