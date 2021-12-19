Security proposals can fix relations with US: Official

Russia’s relations with the US have not hit their lowest point yet and security proposals Moscow has made can help ease tensions, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that Nato would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West. It laid out for the first time in detail demands that it says are essential for lowering tensions in Europe and defusing a crisis over Ukraine.

“I think we did not hit the lowest point, thank God, and there is a progress in some aspects at the very least and not everything is hopeless,” Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying on Saturday. Moscow needs stable and predictable relations with Washington, he said.

“The situation can be stabilized and improved with the help of such agreements. Without them the situation will remain extremely difficult and tense,” Ryabkov said, Interfax reported.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the US is prepared for dialogue with Russia over its security demands and will present its own concerns.

Nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defence ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.

The Russian defence ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus’ Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.