IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Semeru volcano on Indonesia’s Java island spews hot clouds
This handout photo taken and released on January 16, 2021 by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows Mount Semeru spewing ash during an eruption in Lumajang, East Java. (AFP)
This handout photo taken and released on January 16, 2021 by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows Mount Semeru spewing ash during an eruption in Lumajang, East Java. (AFP)
world news

Semeru volcano on Indonesia’s Java island spews hot clouds

There were no immediate evacuations, but the National Disaster Mitigation Agency warned people who live in the villages on the slopes of the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot)-high mountain to be vigilant in looking for signs of danger
READ FULL STORY
By Associated Press
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, spewed hot clouds as far away as 4.5 kilometers (nearly 3 miles) on Saturday.

There were no immediate evacuations, but the National Disaster Mitigation Agency warned people who live in the villages on the slopes of the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot)-high mountain to be vigilant in looking for signs of danger.

Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said that people around the river basin on the slopes of the mountain should beware of high rainfall intensity that can trigger lava floods.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Semeru’s alert status, which already had been at the third-highest level since it began erupting in May. The volcano spewed hot ash for 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) in early December, triggering panic among villagers.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes.

A strong earthquake shook Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early Friday, killing at least 46 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
world news

Imran Khan 'criminal': Nawaz Sharif questions negligence in foreign funding case

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:47 AM IST
The Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief said, "In March 2018, the ECP had formed a scrutiny committee and directed that a report be submitted in one month. Approximately two-and-a-half years later, there is still no report."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is pictured in Belgrade, Serbia.(Reuters)
A vial of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is pictured in Belgrade, Serbia.(Reuters)
world news

Brazil health regulator sends back Sputnik V vaccine emergency use request

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:40 AM IST
In a statement on the Health Ministry website, health regulator Anvisa said the firm's request failed to provide adequate assurances on its Phase III clinical trials and issues related to the manufacture of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, gestures while addressing supporters during a political rally in Peshawar,(AFP)
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, gestures while addressing supporters during a political rally in Peshawar,(AFP)
world news

Bilawal Bhutto demands foreign funding case against Imran Khan to be made public

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:28 AM IST
During the briefing, the PPP chairperson said that in terms of the country's economy and its health sector, "Imran Kahn government has failed and this is why the people are suffering. This is why we demand that they step down."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protester holds a placard outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem.(AP)
A protester holds a placard outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem.(AP)
world news

In cold weather, anti-Netanyahu protests continue in Israel

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls, charges that he denies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.(AP)
US President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.(AP)
world news

Biden plans 10 days of action on four ‘overlapping’ crises

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:25 AM IST
First-day directives will focus on measures to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, including an extension of student loan forbearance past Jan 31 and an extension of a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures
READ FULL STORY
Close
UN acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams attends the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia.(Reuters/ File photo)
UN acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams attends the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

UN says breakthrough achieved in Libya transition talks

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:21 AM IST
UN acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams told a news conference in Geneva that the advisory committee’s members “have met their responsibility with a constructive spirit, cooperative efforts, and a great deal of patriotism.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardinal Juan Sandoval Iniguez of Mexico, waves to reporters as he arrives for a meeting, at the Vatican. Facebook has placed a warning screen over a rambling chat by the retired Mexican cardinal, in which he claims coronavirus vaccines contain a satanic microchip.(AP/ File photo)
Cardinal Juan Sandoval Iniguez of Mexico, waves to reporters as he arrives for a meeting, at the Vatican. Facebook has placed a warning screen over a rambling chat by the retired Mexican cardinal, in which he claims coronavirus vaccines contain a satanic microchip.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Facebook puts warning on virus video by retired cardinal

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Sandoval Iñiguez is the emeritus archbishop of the archdiocese of Guadalajara, where he retired in 2011 after reaching the age of 75. He turns 88 in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, talks with Philippine Foreign Affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., right, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks on during a courtesy call at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.(AP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, talks with Philippine Foreign Affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., right, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks on during a courtesy call at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.(AP)
world news

China to donate 500,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Philippines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:17 AM IST
“The fight against Covid-19 and the universal acceptance of the new inescapable normal is entering a turning point, with the beginning of vaccinations,” said Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Manila.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, US.(Reuters/ File photo)
Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, US.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Facebook to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Three US senators sent a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday asking him to permanently block advertisements of products that are clearly designed to be used in armed combat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington is under a high state of alert ahead of Biden's Wednesday inauguration, after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6.(AFP)
Washington is under a high state of alert ahead of Biden's Wednesday inauguration, after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6.(AFP)
world news

Heavily armed man arrested at Washington security checkpoint

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:08 AM IST
Wesley Allen Beeler, of Virginia, was taken into custody after police found him with a handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition, shotgun shells and a magazine for the gun, according to a police report obtained by AFP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As things stand, Pakistan is on the FATF's grey list since June 2018.(HT Photo)
As things stand, Pakistan is on the FATF's grey list since June 2018.(HT Photo)
world news

US retains terrorist designation of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Days ahead of the transition of power, the US Department of State said that it has amended the terrorist designations of LJ and ISIL Sinai Peninsula (ISIL-SP) to include additional aliases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, Britain banned arrivals from South America, Portugal and some other countries over fears about a variant detected in Brazil.(AP)
On Thursday, Britain banned arrivals from South America, Portugal and some other countries over fears about a variant detected in Brazil.(AP)
world news

Britain tightens borders to keep out new Covid-19 variants

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is grappling to control a third wave of the virus and prevent the health service from collapse while also racing to vaccinate millions each week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden said wearing a mask is not a political, but a lifesaving issue.(AP)
Biden said wearing a mask is not a political, but a lifesaving issue.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden slams Republicans for not wearing masks during US Capitol attack

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:55 AM IST
At least four members of US Congress -- including Democratic leaders Pramila Jayapal, Brad Schneider and Bonnie Watson Coleman -- have tested positive for Covid-19 since the Capitol attack by Trump's supporters which left five people dead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Benjamin de Rothschild oversaw the banking empire started by his father in 1953, died of a heart attack according to his company. He was 57.(AP)
Benjamin de Rothschild oversaw the banking empire started by his father in 1953, died of a heart attack according to his company. He was 57.(AP)
world news

Banking heir Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Forbes magazine estimates de Rothschild's net worth at $1.5 billion. He is a descendent of the Rothschild family, which has a nearly 300-year history running European banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.(AP)
US President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.(AP)
world news

Biden eyes ex-Obama staff to tackle Big Tech and other antitrust issues

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Antitrust enforcement has emerged as an issue the Biden transition team has been paying attention to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP