Home / World News / Series of crashes last night leads to shutdown of Berlin highway

Series of crashes last night leads to shutdown of Berlin highway

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch of the German capital’s highway. The series of crashes led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

world Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:03 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Berlin
Police and prosecutors have not yet announced a motive for the driver’s actions, but dpa reported that investigators are looking into whether the man acted out of political reasons or whether he was mentally ill.
Berlin authorities are investigating whether a series of crashes on a city highway that were allegedly all caused by one man were committed intentionally, the German news agency dpa reported Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man who was involved with the crashes Tuesday night may have acted deliberately, dpa reported, adding that the city’s general prosecutor would inform the Berlin justice committee about the case this afternoon.

Local media reported that the man later stopped on the highway and put a box on the roof of his car claiming it had explosives inside. Specialists opened the box and found only tools. The man was detained by police, media reported.

Police and prosecutors would not confirm the reports on Wednesday morning.

The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. Some 300 people were stuck on the highway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.

