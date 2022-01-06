Severe lockdowns no longer a tool to contain Covid-19, says Africa CDC amid Omicron surge

The head of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said that severe lockdowns are no longer a tool to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told a news conference that he was encouraged by the way South Africa, the first to detect Omicron strain, handled the latest Covid-19 wave driven by the new variant of concern.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are very encouraged with what we saw in South Africa in this period," Africa's top public health official said.

"The period where we are using severe lockdowns as a tool is over, we should actually be looking at how we use public health and social measures more carefully and in a balanced way as the vaccination increases," he added.

Countries around the world are tightening restrictions amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant but have avoided severe lockdowns given the low level of hospitalisations. South Africa first identified Omicron in November last year when the country was witnessing a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases. While South Africa is past its peak of Omicron-driven Covid cases, West is reporting record new infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Cannot afford doctors falling sick': AIIMS doctor as Covid spreads among medics

India is also reporting an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases, with Maharashtra and Delhi leading the Omicron tally. India reported over 90,000 new Covid-19 cases and the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Thursday morning. A total of 2,630 confirmed cases of Omicron has been reported in India so far, according to the government data.

Several states have announced night and weekend curfews to contain the virus spread. Restrictions on theatres, malls, restaurants and bars have also been reintroduced amid fear of strain on health infrastructure that got overwhelmed during the second Covid wave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON