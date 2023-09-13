Shocking video shows DoorDash driver spitting on food ordered by Florida family

A doorbell camera captured a DoorDash driver spitting on a food order he delivered to a Florida home. The incident took place at an apartment complex in Kendall late last week, where a 13-year-old boy and his mother placed the order. According to Local 10, the man may have spit on the food over a tip he thought was not enough.

“My reaction was I wanted to throw up,” the teen who ordered the food, Elias Crisanto, told the outlet. “It’s so disgusting. I mean, who does that?” Elias said he and his mom paid around $30 for the order, and offered a $3 tip, which the driver may have been unhappy about.

Elias said he shared the recording with DoorDash and asked for a refund. However, he was denied until a customer service rep got involved. In an email to Elias, the company said the driver will not be allowed to work for DoorDash any longer.

“We do not condone this type of action and have therefore taken the step in removing them from our platform,” DoorDash said. “This Dasher will no longer be able to deliver future orders on DoorDash. Results of all internal investigations are kept private.”

Pizza delivery man's meltdown over 25% tip on $20 order

Early in July, a viral video showedthe shocking moment a pizza delivery man verbally attacked a Texas woman for giving him a $5 tip for an order said to cost just $20. She identified the DoorDash driver delivering her order as Corey.

Corey rang the doorbell and Lacey opened it and greeted him. Corey nearly dropped the pizza while pulling it out of his sleeve. When he handed it over to Lacey, she thanked him enthusiastically.

Corey began to walk back to his car, but then turned back and said, “I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip.” You’re welcome!” responded Lacy. The driver became bitter, saying “fu** you” before walking out of the frame. Lacey captioned the video, “So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie??” She said, implying that he had given him a 25 percent tip on a $20 order.