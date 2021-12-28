Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Shooter kills 4, injures officer in Denver area, say police
world news

Shooter kills 4, injures officer in Denver area, say police

The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported.
The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.(Getty images. Representative image)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:20 PM IST
AP |

A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday.

The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported.

The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

