Shooter kills 4, injures officer in Denver area, say police

Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:20 PM IST
AP |

A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday.

The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
