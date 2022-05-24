Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Singapore's famous chicken rice to become more expensive. Find out why
world news

Singapore's famous chicken rice to become more expensive. Find out why

The ubiquitous dish is found at almost every dining spot in Singapore, from hawker centers to high-end restaurants, and consists of poached chicken, rice and a garlic chili dip.
A chicken looks in the barn. (Representational image)(AP)
Updated on May 24, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Bloomberg |

A plate of chicken rice in Singapore, one of the city-state’s most popular meals, is poised to get more expensive after Malaysia’s move to restrict exports. 

The ubiquitous dish is found at almost every dining spot in Singapore, from hawker centers to high-end restaurants, and consists of poached chicken, rice and a garlic chili dip. Malaysia said it will halt chicken exports from June, a move that will hurt Singapore, which gets a third of its imports from its neighbor. 

The export ban will likely further push up the price of chicken, Singapore’s most widely-consumed meat that’s already risen 5.7% in April, according to Lee Ju Ye, an economist at Maybank Investment Banking Group. Food inflation will remain elevated at between 4% and 6%, versus an average increase of 1.5% over the past five years, she said. 

While food comprises 21% of Singapore’s consumer price basket, with meat accounting for just 0.1%, the impact of Malaysia’s move is not insignificant, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury Research & Strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. 

“If it’s persistent and more worryingly, reflective of more protectionistic measures by other countries over food security and inflation concerns, then this could be a lose-lose scenario for everyone,” Ling said.

RELATED STORIES

Singapore Food Agency said almost all chickens from Malaysia are imported as live animals, which are then slaughtered and chilled. There may be temporary disruptions to chilled chicken supply, but frozen chicken remains available. It advised consumers to be open to switching and to buy only what they need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singapore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP