Singapore's famous chicken rice to become more expensive. Find out why
A plate of chicken rice in Singapore, one of the city-state’s most popular meals, is poised to get more expensive after Malaysia’s move to restrict exports.
The ubiquitous dish is found at almost every dining spot in Singapore, from hawker centers to high-end restaurants, and consists of poached chicken, rice and a garlic chili dip. Malaysia said it will halt chicken exports from June, a move that will hurt Singapore, which gets a third of its imports from its neighbor.
The export ban will likely further push up the price of chicken, Singapore’s most widely-consumed meat that’s already risen 5.7% in April, according to Lee Ju Ye, an economist at Maybank Investment Banking Group. Food inflation will remain elevated at between 4% and 6%, versus an average increase of 1.5% over the past five years, she said.
While food comprises 21% of Singapore’s consumer price basket, with meat accounting for just 0.1%, the impact of Malaysia’s move is not insignificant, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury Research & Strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
“If it’s persistent and more worryingly, reflective of more protectionistic measures by other countries over food security and inflation concerns, then this could be a lose-lose scenario for everyone,” Ling said.
Singapore Food Agency said almost all chickens from Malaysia are imported as live animals, which are then slaughtered and chilled. There may be temporary disruptions to chilled chicken supply, but frozen chicken remains available. It advised consumers to be open to switching and to buy only what they need.
-
Quad's new maritime initiative to monitor 'dark vessels', illegal China fishing
As the Quad summit began in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, the White House underlined that the leaders of the US, Japan, Australia, and India will welcome a major maritime initiative to check China's illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific region and enhance the security apparatus of the region.
-
This country will train Ukrainian military on landmine removal
A team of Colombian soldiers will travel to Europe to train their Ukrainian counterparts on de-mining techniques, the South American country's defense minister said on Monday. Colombia's nearly 60 years of internal conflict between the armed forces, leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels has made it one of the world's most-mined countries, according to the United Nations.
-
Why Shanghai lockdown is on despite ease in curbs? 10 global Covid updates
In Chinese financial hub of Shanghai, which has been struggling to tackle the spread of coronavirus, neighbourhood committees in the city are now imposing strict and arbitrary curbs on movement of residents, including restrictions and time-limit on who can leave their apartment blocks and for how long - even as the authorities are lifting the lockdown as cases dip, a report by Bloomberg highlighted. Here are top updates on global Covid-19 situation 1.
-
Australia PM says goals aligned with Quad, wants to discuss climate change
New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said his goals were aligned with the priorities of the Quad grouping of countries, telling the leaders of the United States, India and Japan that he wanted to also discuss climate change. Albanese, the leader of Australia's Labor Party who was sworn in as his country's 31st prime minister a day earlier, also said the Quad stood together for a "free and open Indo-Pacific".
-
'Putin trying to erase a culture...': Biden on Ukraine, global food crisis
Calling the invasion of Ukraine a “global issue”, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is trying to “extinguish a culture”. During his opening remarks at the Quad Summit in Tokyo, Biden warned that the global food crisis could worsen if Russia continues blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. Biden stressed that the US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in the region.
