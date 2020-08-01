e-paper
Home / World News / Six dead after explosion in coal mine in Colombia

Six dead after explosion in coal mine in Colombia

world Updated: Aug 01, 2020 06:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bogota
Investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion is underway, authorities said.
Investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion is underway, authorities said. (PTI File Photo/Representative Image)
         

At least six miners were killed while three others trapped after an explosion inside a coal mine on Friday (local time) in Colombia.

The authorities have begun an investigation to establish the causes of the incident, reported Xinhua. Efforts are underway to rescue the trapped workers.

Angelmiro Berbesi, director of the Risk Management Office in the municipality of El Zulia, was quoted as saying that the explosion apparently occurred due to the accumulation of gases inside the mine.

