Six Flags America in Maryland to close at the end of 2025 season

AP |
May 03, 2025 01:38 AM IST

Six Flags America in Maryland to close at the end of 2025 season

BOWIE, Md. — After more than a quarter century of thrills and fun, Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., will close at the end of this season.

The approximately 500-acre property in Bowie will be marketed for redevelopment, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced Thursday. As part of a portfolio review, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company determined that the parks “are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a statement. The final day of operations will be Nov. 2.

“Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property,” Zimmerman said.

Six Flags America employs about 70 full-time associates, and severance and other benefits will be provided to eligible associates, the company said.

A wildlife preserve that operated on the site in the 1970s later became an amusement park, The Washington Post reports. It opened as Six Flags America in 1999, according to a company spokesperson. The park features many attractions and rides, including nine roller coasters. The Wild One is one of the oldest wooden roller coasters in the country, the spokesperson said.

Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara H. Jackson lamented the loss of the parks.

“For decades, Six Flags has been more than just a theme park—it is a cherished part of our county’s identity, a source of joy for families, and a hub of economic activity,” Jackson said in a statement. “We are committed to working closely with Six Flags and other stakeholders to guide a thoughtful and inclusive redevelopment process that supports jobs, growth and long-term community benefit.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Six Flags America in Maryland to close at the end of 2025 season
