Slovakia tightens rules for non-profits in move they see as inspired by Russia

April 16 - The Slovak parliament approved a law on Wednesday tightening reporting and other requirements for non-governmental organisations, changes those organisations called "Russian law" in which the government was settling scores with critics from the civil sector.

The law orders non-governmental organisations to detail their donors and publish wide lists of officials, and introduces fines for administrative errors.

The government, led by pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico, has long accused non-governmental organisations of supporting the liberal opposition and foreign interests, taking aim at those getting funding from a foundation set up by U.S. philanthropist George Soros.

In the sharply polarised Slovak society, Fico blamed civic organisations for planning to escalate peaceful public protests against his government's policies, a charge they denied.

"Non-governmental organisations are a grey zone, they do politics, draw money from around the world and no one knows what they do with it," ruling party SMER-SSD Richard Glück told a news conference on Monday.

Fico's party had originally planned more far-reaching changes, including labelling non-government organisations as "organisations with foreign support" like those in Russia or Georgia, provoking a warning from the European Commission.

Other changes, including labelling non-profits meeting officials as lobbyists and allowing the interior ministry to dissolve them for administrative errors, were blocked on Wednesday by Fico's allies in parliament.

Non-governmental organisations have said the law was meant to intimidate, could breach constitutional rights and went against rulings by Europe's Court of Justice.

"We call it a Russian law not because it is a copy of the Russian one but it was inspired by Russia and in variety with the constitution and EU law," said Katarina Batkova, director of Via Iuris, an organisation dealing with human rights.

"The proposed measures have clear aim: stigmatisation and limiting activities of civil organisations," she told Reuters by telephone.

The country's public rights defender Robert Dobrovodsky and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty have written to parliamentarians to reconsider the law.

