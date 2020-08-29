e-paper
Home / World News / South African ranger mauled to death by lion

South African ranger mauled to death by lion

The incident took place on the premises of the family-owned Lion Tree Top Lodge, in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province.

world Updated: Aug 29, 2020 06:49 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Johannesburg
West Mathewson, 69, was walking two white lionesses on Wednesday when one of the animals attacked and killed him without warning.
West Mathewson, 69, was walking two white lionesses on Wednesday when one of the animals attacked and killed him without warning.
         

A South African conservationist has been killed by lions he hand-reared, the family said on Thursday.

West Mathewson, 69, was walking two white lionesses on Wednesday when one of the animals attacked and killed him without warning.

The incident took place on the premises of the family-owned Lion Tree Top Lodge, in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province.

Known as “Uncle West”, he had raised the lions since they were cubs and was used to interacting with them.

Mathewson’s wife Gill, 65, was driving behind her husband when the lion attacked.

“She tried her best to rescue her husband, but was unable to do so,” said a statement by family attorney Marina Botha emailed to AFP.

The lions have be temporarily moved to a facility while a decision on their final destination is made.

The family assured they would be “released into the best environment available to them”.

Mathewson and his wife had four sons and six grand-children.

“The family is heart broken by the loss of their husband, father and grandfather,” the statement said.

“They find comfort and peace with the fact that he died while living his dream, being in nature and with his lions that were so close to his heart.”

