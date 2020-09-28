e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
South Korea reports lowest new Covid 19 cases since fresh outbreaks last month

The country reported 50 new cases on Monday, of which 40 are domestic and 10 from abroad. These are the country’s lowest new Covid-19 numbers since August 11.

world Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:35 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A general view of an empty restaurant during a lunch hour amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month.

Of the new cases, 40 were domestic and 10 imported, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The numbers were the lowest since Aug. 11, just before a new cluster of infections emerged from a church whose members attended an anti-government rally in Seoul on Aug. 15, which had boosted the daily tally to more than 440 late last month.

The outbreaks have prompted the government to take unprecedented social distancing measures including a ban on on-sight nighttime dining.

Some of the rules have been eased in recent weeks after the rate of daily infections slowed, but officials were still on high alert ahead of the Korean thanksgiving holidays of Chuseok this week, when tens of millions of people travel across the country.

The government said the social distancing rules will remain in place during the holidays, calling for people to refrain from trips and gatherings and banning a “drive-thru” protest planned by some civic groups.

