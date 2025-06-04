South Korea Takes a Left Turn

Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, left, and his wife Kim Hye-gyeong at the party's election night event in Seoul. South Koreans took a left turn in Tuesday’s presidential election, continuing their decades-long pattern of moving between right and left and back again. Lesson for the right in the rout by leftist Lee Jae-myung: Don’t attempt a political coup and expect to be rewarded by voters.

The election was supposed to be held in 2027, but President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached after he declared martial law in December. Mr. Yoon was frustrated by legislative opposition to his agenda and decided to take a page from the strongman playbook. Bad idea.

South Koreans rushed to the National Assembly to protest and lawmakers terminated Mr. Yoon’s emergency order within hours. Tuesday was democracy’s payback. Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from Mr. Yoon’s People Power Party, didn’t have a chance and lost 41% to 49%.

Mr. Lee is sometimes called South Korea’s Bernie Sanders, and his domestic agenda will be the most left-wing in memory. His Democratic Party controls 171 of 300 seats in the Legislature, so he’ll have political running room. He wants to move toward a four-day workweek, starting with four and a half days, as well as expand vacation and sick leave.

He also wants to shut down all coal-fired power plants by 2040 and even reduce the use of natural gas. South Korea is now a wealthy country and suffers from some of the same welfare-state demands and cultural anxieties as most rich democracies.

The U.S.-Korea relationship could also be in for some stress. Mr. Lee says he supports the alliance, but he also wants good relations with his trading partners in China. In March the Korea Herald quoted Mr. Lee as saying that “whatever happens in the Taiwan Strait, or whatever happens between China and Taiwan, what does that have to do with us?”

That was unwise given that the U.S. still has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, many within range of North Korean weapons. President Trump has long questioned the U.S. defense presence on the Korean peninsula, and the Trump Administration leaked days before the South Korean vote that it is considering a reduced deployment.

A trade fight with the U.S. over Mr. Trump’s tariffs could spill into such security decisions. That would certainly please the North Korea-China-Russia axis that would love to see the Americans leave Northeast Asia.

Left-wing governments in Seoul have typically pursued better relations with North Korea, including commercial deals and “humanitarian aid” that inevitably is pocketed by the regime to stay in power. This “sunshine policy” has never succeeded in easing either the North’s tyranny over its own people or its military hostility toward the South.

Then again, Mr. Trump also wants some kind of nuclear and security deal with the North’s Kim Jong Un. So Mr. Lee may have that in common with the U.S. President.