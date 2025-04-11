A Spanish aquatic park which authorities prevented from taking in two orcas from a shuttered French attraction that was criticised by animal rights groups denied on Friday it was unfit to shelter them. Spain marine park defends facilities after France orca transfer blocked

France has been struggling to find a home for Wikie, 24, and her 11-year-old calf Keijo after a French Riviera marine park, Marineland, closed down over a law banning shows featuring marine mammals from December 2026.

Earlier this week, Spanish authorities blocked the transfer of the two orcas, as well as 12 dolphins, from Marineland after a committee ruled the parks due to host them lacked the proper facilities.

The two killer whales were due to go to Loro Parque on the Canary island of Tenerife and the 12 dolphins to a Madrid aquarium.

Loro Parque told AFP in a statement it "strictly complies with all standards and recommendations for the care of dolphins and orcas under human care".

The size of its facilities "far exceeds the minimums established in the only two available regulations in the United States and the United Kingdom", the park added.

With the orcas living "in a pool with poor conditions and structural problems that compromise their health and well-being... it is imperative to make an urgent decision to provide them with a quick and appropriate alternative", Loro Parque said.

Marineland has been ordered to care for the animals pending a solution.

Animal-rights NGO Sea Shepherd France called the decision to block the animals' transfer to the Spanish facilities "a huge relief" and said it "remains more mobilised than ever to help ensure a life worth living for the 14 cetaceans held captive" in Marineland.

The conservation group said an orca tank in the park in France must be refurbished and staff dedicated to their care retained while activists and authorities are working on a solution.

It said sanctuaries in Greece and Italy were "about to be finalised".

The campaigners criticised Marineland management for laying off employees and seeking to transfer the animals "more than a year and a half" before the new law enters force.

"The management of Marineland has shown itself to be irresponsible and has caused great animal and human distress, which could have been avoided," it said.

Marineland, owned by Parques Reunidos, a Spanish leisure park operator, declined to comment.

