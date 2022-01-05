Study shows fivefold antibody rise with 4th shot: Israel’s PM

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that an Israeli study indicated fourth coronavirus vaccinations were “safe” and increased antibodies “fivefold”, as the country expands its inoculation campaign amid rising infections.

Speaking during a visit to Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv, which administered fourth vaccines to 154 of its staff a week earlier as part of a study, the Israeli premier said that the extra shot “works”.

“A week into the fourth dose, we know with a high level of certainty that the fourth dose is safe,” he said alongside professor Galia Rahav, head of Sheba’s infectious disease unit and leader of the study.

“A week after the administration of the fourth dose, we see a fivefold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” Bennett added.

“This most likely means significant increase in the protection against infection and against severe hospitalisation and symptoms,” he said, noting the facility was due to publish its findings soon.

Sweden’s king, queen test positive for Covid

The royal couple, King Carl XVI Gustaf, 75, and Queen Silvia, 78, tested postive for Covid on Monday evening, the Swedish Royal Court said on Tuesday. Both vaccinated with three jabs, they had “mild symptoms” and were “feeling well under the circumstances”, the court said, adding that they were isolating at home.

Separately, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has tested positive for Covid, according to the state news agency, which noted that the 65-year-old’s symptoms were “mild”.

Murder fugitive caught after going maskless

Polish police on Tuesday said they arrested a man long sought for murder after he was stopped for not wearing a mask at a store in breach of Covid rules.

“Police from the neighbourhood of Bielany detained the man because he didn’t have a mask,” Elwira Kozlowska, a Warsaw police spokeswoman, told AFP. The 45-year-old had been on the run from the law for two decades following a murder conviction.

He was jailed and faces a 25-year sentence for the killing, whose details Kozlowska refused to divulge.