Titan submersible LIVE: US Navy detected ‘catastrophic implosion’ days ago
Titan submersible LIVE: The submersible that set out on an expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site, almost 13,000 feet below the sea level, has imploded near the site where the British passenger liner sank in 1912. All five members onboard the ill-fated vessel were concluded to have been killed in the ‘catastrophic implosion’, ending the a multinational five-day search.
The submersible, owned by US-based firm OceanGate, lost its contact with the support ship on the surface after an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world's most famous shipwreck.
Five major fragments of the 22-foot vessel, including including the vessel's tail cone and two sections of the pressure hull, were located in the debris, according to the US Coast Guard.
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 09:45 AM
Did US Navy already inform about ‘catastrophic implosion’ earlier?
As multiple ships scoured the North Atlantic this week for the missing submersible headed to the Titanic wreck site, the US Navy had already detected an implosion on Sunday at the site where the vessel lost communications.
The information, which was not definitive, was immediately shared with the US Coast Guard, and a decision was made to continue the mission as a search and rescue to “make every effort to save the lives on board,” according to a senior Navy official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity. (Bloomberg)
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 09:16 AM
Was there any survivor? Likely the person who opted out of the mission over security concern
A British man Chris Brown had reportedly decided to withdraw from the ill-fated Titanic trip, due to serious safety concerns. Brown had initially reserved a place on the OceanGate craft. Read more
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 09:07 AM
Did Titanic sink? Conspiracy theories resurface amid Titan implosion report
The Titanic inspired a tear-jerking blockbuster and expeditions to its watery gravesite -- including a fatal one this week -- but viral TikTok videos peddle a stunning conspiracy theory: the ship never sank.
More than a century after it went down in the North Atlantic Ocean, wild myths and urban legends about the luxury liner have continued to swirl, including that it was doomed by the curse of a mummified Egyptian priestess.
Even more striking are a wave of TikTok videos asserting that the Titanic did not sink at all. Many of them have racked up millions of views -- never mind that the claim fails to hold water.
"The Titanic never truly went under," said a video by a TikTok user called "The Deep Dive," which garnered more than four million views.
"Everyone is familiar with the tale of the unstoppable ship that perished after colliding with an iceberg, but perhaps that isn't the case."
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 08:56 AM
Things in common between sinking of Titanic and Titan submersible implosion
The wife of the man piloting the OceanGate tourist submersible when it imploded during this week's dive to the Titanic wreckage site is a descendant of a wealthy couple who died when the ocean liner sank in 1912.
Archival records show that Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, The New York Times reported Thursday. Straus was a retailing magnate who co-owned Macy's department store.
Also, social media users rushed to conclude that just as designer of Titanic Thomas Andrews, who sank with the ship, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush also sank with the submersible both at the same spot.
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 08:55 AM
Who among 5-member crew was known as ‘Mr. Titanic’
Among the five members who were onboard the ill-fated Titan submersible, which had a ‘catastrophic implosion’, French pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet was known as ‘Mr Titanic’. He participated in multiple expeditions to the Titanic wreck and was widely recognised as one of the world’s foremost experts on the site, earning the nickname.
The 77-year-old had completed dozens of submersible dives to the crash site, leading the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 after joining the French Research Institute for Exploitation of the Sea.
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 08:54 AM
Titan's crew killed after vessel’s catastrophic implosion
The five crew members on the missing submersible that was headed to the Titanic died from a “catastrophic implosion” of their vessel.
The US Coast Guard drew that conclusion after examining debris found underwater earlier Thursday by a remotely operated vehicle. The debris was found 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic.
“We immediately notified the families,” Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a briefing in Boston. “On behalf of the US Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences.”
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 08:50 AM
What led the search teams to conclude that Titan had imploded?
Search teams had sonar buoys in the water for more than three days in the area without detecting any loud, violent noise that would have been generated when the submersible imploded.
But the position of the debris field relatively close the shipwreck and the time frame of the last communication with the Titan seemed to suggest the failure occurred near the end of its descent on Sunday.
The U.S. Navy separately acknowledged that an analysis of its own acoustic data had detected "an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion" near the submersible's location when its communications were lost.