Superyacht that sank off Sicily killing seven to be raised

The superyacht "Bayesian" that sank off Sicily in August, killing British tech mogul Mike Lynch and six others, is to be raised and brought to shore next month, an investigator said on Tuesday.

The luxury 56-metre yacht was struck by a pre-dawn storm on August 19 as it was anchored off Porticello, near Palermo, and sank within minutes, killing Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and five others.

Lynch, the 59-year-old founder of software firm Autonomy, had invited friends and family onto the boat to celebrate his recent acquittal in a huge US fraud case.

Inquests into the deaths of Lynch and the other three British victims are being held in Ipswich in eastern England.

Simon Graves, a principal investigator for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch a British government organisation that investigates maritime accidents involving British ships around the world told a pre-inquest hearing that the Bayesian was going to be raised and expected to be on dry land by the end of May.

The retrieval operation was due to begin on April 26.

Inquests were opened and adjourned last October pending the completion of probes by both the UK investigators and a criminal inquiry by Italian prosecutors.

Graves said a MAIB interim report on whether there were any breaches of maritime legislation could be published online in four to six weeks, with the final report to follow in "months not weeks".

Coroner Nigel Parsley said he was "in the hands of the criminal investigations" as to when a final inquest hearing date could be set.

There were 22 passengers on board, including 12 crew and 10 guests, when the yacht sank.

The inquest in the UK is examining the deaths of Lynch and his daughter, Hannah, 18, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer, who were also British nationals.

The others who died were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the yacht.

Angela Bacares, Lynch's wife and Hannah's mother, was among the 15 survivors.

