‘Swatantrata diwas ki hardik shubhkaamnaein’: Israel envoy wishes India on 74th I-Day

“To all our Indian friends, happy Independence Day. We wish you all, peace and prosperity. Swatantrata diwas ki hardik shubhkaamnaein,” Malka said in a video message.

world Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Israel’s envoy to India Malka wished Indians on Independence Day 2020.
Israel’s envoy to India Malka wished Indians on Independence Day 2020. (Twitter/Ron Malka)
         

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka on Saturday extended greetings to India on the country’s 74th Independence Day.

“To all our Indian friends, happy Independence Day. We wish you all, peace and prosperity. Swatantrata diwas ki hardik shubhkaamnaein,” Malka said in a video message.

Recently, Israel shared “state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based technologies and high-end equipment” with AIIMS, Delhi as part of Israel-India cooperation to fight ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director of AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria said, “India-Israel relations are strong. Earlier, India helped Israel with medicines and safety gear. Now Israel has sent equipment including robotic teleconsultation and telemonitoring equipment.”

The Israeli envoy said it is the most advanced medical equipment that they have developed especially for fighting Covid-19.

“Some of it was contributed by companies, they just love India and some of it was purchased with special fund allocated by our Foreign Minister,” he said.

Malka had expressed confidence that these technologies will help further bolster the capabilities to tackle Covid-19.

These trials are a part of a multi-pronged mission visiting India from Israel to cooperate on Covid-19 research and development, further cementing the strategic relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

